Hellraiser (1987) is coming back to theatres in February

The 1987 horror classic Hellraiser (watch it HERE) is set to return to theatres next month, as Fathom Events will be bringing a newly remastered 4K version of the film to the big screen on February 5th and 6th – and these screenings will also include an archival interview called Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser, where the iconic actor discusses his first appearance as Pinhead. To see if Hellraiser will be showing in your area, head over to the Fathom Events link.

Written and directed by Clive Barker (based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart), Hellraiser has the following synopsis: Sexual deviant Frank inadvertently opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a box he bought while abroad. The act unleashes gruesome beings called Cenobites, who tear Frank’s body apart. When Frank’s brother and his wife, Julia, move into Frank’s old house, they accidentally bring what is left of Frank back to life. Frank then convinces Julia, his one-time lover, to lure men back to the house so he can use their blood to reconstruct himself. Here’s the Fathom Events description: Go back to where it all started. Stephen King was once famously quoted as saying, “I have seen the future of horror… his name is Clive Barker.” That future was realized in 1987 with the release of Barker’s directorial debut Hellraiser. Based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart, Barker’s Hellraiser sees Larry (Andrew Robinson) and his wife Julia (Clare Higgins) move into their new home, unaware that something evil lurks beneath the floorboards of the dilapidated house – something that wants human blood… Introducing the world to the iconic Pinhead and his sadistic band of Cenobites, Hellraiser became an instant genre classic upon release and remains one of the most frighteningly original visions in horror. This release will feature the newly remastered 4K version of the film, as well as an archival interview Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser where the iconic actor discusses his first appearance as ‘Pinhead.’

The film stars Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Andrew Robinson, Sean Chapman, Robert Hines, Nicholas Vince, Simon Bamford, Grace Kirby, and Oliver Smith, with Doug Bradley as Pinhead.

