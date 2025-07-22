Hellraiser: Revival video game brings Doug Bradley back as Pinhead

Doug Bradley became a horror icon through his performance as the Cenobite known as Pinhead in the 1987 Clive Barker classic Hellraiser, a role he would reprise in seven sequels (Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser: Bloodline, Hellraiser: Inferno, Hellraiser: Hellseeker, Hellraiser: Deader, and Hellraiser: Hellworld) before stepping away from the franchise. Twenty years have gone by since Bradley last played Pinhead in a Hellraiser movie – but now, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have brought him back to the role for the video game Hellraiser: Revival , which will be coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

Hellraiser: Revival is described as being a “story-driven, single-player survival horror action game set in the Hellraiser universe. Here’s the announcement trailer, which debuted on IGN:

Clive Barker helped craft the story for the video game and provided the following statement: “ Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings. The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence — the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque — and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation. “

Players will fight Hell’s wretches, deviants, cultists, and priests as they discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you’ll harness the box’s infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell.

