Her Private Hell: Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton, and more cast in the new Nicolas Winding Refn film

Since moving on from playing the character Reggie Mantle on 91 episodes of Riverdale, Charles Melton has caught a lot of attention for his performance in the Todd Haynes film May December and for being part of the ensemble in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s war movie Warfare. Now, Deadline reports that Melton has lined up another high profile gig, as he has signed on to star in Her Private Hell , the latest film from director Nicolas Winding Refn.

Refn is best known for making the 2011 film Drive. His other directing credits include Pusher, Bleeder, Fear X, Pusher II, Pusher III, Bronson, Valhalla Rising, Only God Forgives, The Neon Demon, Too Old to Die Young, and Copenhagen Cowboy. He was also one of the many directors who contributed to the “surreal and psychedelic journey” known as Circus Maximus. Although none of the projects he has made since Drive have been able to match the success or popularity of that film, he has made sure to remain a director worth keeping an eye on.

Not much is known about Her Private Hell, aside from the title, but Deadline’s sources were able to tell them that it “falls in line with the edgy thrillers the auteur is known for like Drive and Bronson.” Refn is writing and directing the film, with Neon Pictures co-financing and handling the distribution.

Deadline reached out to Neon for a comment – and while they didn’t receive one, they did inspire the company to tweet out confirmation of Charles Melton’s casting. They also revealed that he is joined in the cast by Sophie Thatcher (Companion), Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), and Havana Rose Liu (No Exit). Given that Sophie Thatcher is the first one listed in Neon’s tweet, it might be safe to assume that she’s the one experiencing her own private Hell in this story.

