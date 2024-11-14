Heretic filmmakers have ideas for spiritual sequels

The A24 horror film Heretic , from the writing and directing duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, received a wide theatrical release last week, and so far has made about $16 million at the global box office. The budget came in under $10 million, so it’s doing okay – and Beck and Woods have ideas for follow-up films that wouldn’t be direct sequels, but “spiritual sequels.”

Hugh Grant – whose credits include Notting Hill, Love Actually, Wonka, and Unfrosted – stars in Heretic, which has the following synopsis: Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Grant is joined in the cast of Heretic by Chloe East (The Fabelmans) and Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) as the missionaries. (You can watch our interviews with them HERE.) Grant hasn’t done much horror in his career, but he did have a role in Ken Russell’s Bram Stoker-inspired supernatural horror comedy The Lair of the White Worm back in 1988.

Speaking with Variety, Beck said, “ There are some things on deck that we’ve talked out specifically that feel like spiritual sequels. They delve into religion, cults or other hot-button items that we want to see on the screen that go to uncomfortable places. What was exciting about Heretic was we’ve seen many movies that might be religious in nature, but aren’t necessarily providing a foundation of a conversation that you can walk away with. If you want to keep engaging with it by having conversations about the ideas with your friends, family or loved ones, you can have that there. We find ourselves in such a divisive, polarizing world at times that there’s so much discourse we’re still very captivated by. We want to feed that into a couple of the upcoming projects. “

Beck and Woods’ previous credits include A Quiet Place (they wrote the original script), Haunt (as writers/directors), Nightlight (writers/directors), Spread (writers/directors), the “Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs” movie 65 (writers/directors), and an episode of 50 States of Fright (writers/directors). They also (alongside Mark Heyman) received writing credits on the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman – which happened to star Sophie Thatcher, who turned in a great performance in a movie I thought was just okay overall.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave Heretic a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. He said Grant “radiates fiendishly clever intelligence, and he’s given a sadistic streak I didn’t see coming, which feels bold for a mainstream horror flick.”

Have you seen Heretic? What do you think of the idea that Scott Beck and Bryan Woods might make some “spiritual sequels” to the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.