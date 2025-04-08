Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock to lead an inspirational Hershey’s Chocolate film from Mean Girls director Mark Waters

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been to Hersheypark, where a ride on Hershey’s Chocolate Tour is a tradition. The attraction takes you through a sweet-smelling faux factory that depicts Hershey’s origin story and how they make their world-famous chocolate. You get a Hershey’s chocolate bar, or other Hershey-brand treat at the ride’s end. Have Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Mayfair Witches, Baywatch) or Finn Wittrock (Don’t Move, Ratched, American Horror Story) ever been to Hershey’s amusement park? I ask because they’re about to star in a Hershey’s Chocolate story film directed by Mean Girls and Freaky Friday helmer Mark Waters.

According to Variety, Waters’s Hershey origin story movie is filming across Pennsylvania in May and is targeted for a 2026 release. In its exclusive report, Variety says, “Wittrock will play Milton Hershey, who, alongside his wife Kitty (Daddario), built a candy empire that powered a philanthropic legacy. In 1909, Milton and Kitty founded the Hershey Industrial School, which provided free education and housing to orphans and underprivileged children.”

“Twenty years before his death, Milton transferred the majority of his fortune into the Milton Hershey School Trust, planting the seed for one of the wealthiest educational endowments in the country. In developing a town around their chocolate factory, the Hersheys also built theaters, recreation centers and public transportation for their workers.”

Fun Fact: You can smell Hershey Park from miles away. I’m not kidding. As you drive closer to the town, you can catch the scent of chocolate in the air. As a kid, I left my blanket at the Hershey Hotel. Management found it and mailed it back to me. When I opened the package, the smell of warm chocolate filled the air. My dad lived next to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for years, and every time I’d visit, I could smell chocolate in the wind as we drove to his house.

“Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him,” said Mark Waters. “The core of ‘Hershey,’ the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School. I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now.”

“Milton Hershey’s story exemplifies the American Dream,” said Michele Buck, president and CEO of The Hershey Company. “This movie will reveal how Milton and Kitty built something far greater than a chocolate company. Their legacy extends beyond sweet treats to education, community and opportunity for thousands. We’re proud to support a film that shares the full Hershey story — one of resilience, vision and impact that continues to inspire today.”

Have you ever been to Hersheypark? They’ve got great roller coasters. I don’t know how many are still operational, but the Comet, Lightning Racer, SooperDooperLooper, Great Bear, and Storm Runner are worth waiting in line for. What do you think about Alexandra Daddario and Finn Wittrock leading a Hershey’s Chocolate movie? Let us know in the comments section below.