Hex: Coyote vs. Acme director plans to cast a spell using dark magic with the creator of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for a new film

After escaping the Warner Bros. cancellation curse for his upcoming animated film Coyote vs. Acme, filmmaker Dave Green is ready to cast more magic with his latest project, Hex. For the new release coming from 20th Century Studios, Green is summoning BenDavid Grabinski, the creator of Netflix’s animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Green will direct Hex from Grabinski’s script, and Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Mal Smith, the film’s co-producer. Grabinski will also executive produce. Plot details for Hex remain at the bottom of a conjure bag. However, The Hollywood Reporter says Hex revolves around “dark magic coming to an already unusual town.” THR notes that, given the duo’s previous work, audiences can expect clever twists and subversions along the way.

After being vaulted by Warner Bros. in 2023 for tax purposes in the wake of Disney’s merger with Discovery, Dave Green’s Coyote vs. Acme is coming to theaters on August 28, 2026. It stars John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor and tells a story about the ACME Corporation, the manufacturer of anything and everything used by the Looney Tunes characters.

The screenplay for Coyote vs. Acme by Samy Burch (who crafted the story with James Gunn and Jeremy Slater), features Will Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case.

The CEO of Ketchup Entertainment – the studio that saved the film from the fire – Garth West, made a statement after the deal to bring Coyote vs. Acme to theaters went through: “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

With any luck, bringing Hex to screens will go smoother for Dave Green than his stressful journey with Coyote vs. Acme. We’re excited to see what this team can pull from the dark corners of magic when Hex arrives.