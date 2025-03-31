Ketchup Entertainment secures the purchase of Coyote vs Acme from Warner Bros.

After a lengthy round in the headlines as one of the many projects that Warner Bros. shelved, the Looney Tunes film will finally get a release.

By
Will Forte, Coyote vs. ACME

It’s Ketchup Entertainment to the rescue again! While David Zaslav is, for some reason, hellbent on erasing the iconic Looney Tunes properties at Warner Bros. (including removing the classic Merry Melodies shorts from the Max streaming service and demolishing the Looney Tunes building), Ketchup Entertainment is sliding in to catch the projects getting thrown out by the studio. They have already released the Looney Tunes movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up, which features Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza), with Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) rounding out the trio. The film finds Daffy and Porky learning that aliens are plotting to overtake the planet, which leads the pair to put their differences aside and help save the world.

Ketchup was also making a deal with Warners on releasing Coyote vs Acme, which was making headlines earlier as another high-profile project to get shelved by the water tower studio for cost-cutting purposes. Deadline now reports that the deal has now closed and Ketchup Entertainment has now purchased the movie in the $50 million range. The film is now expected to get a theatrical release sometime in 2026. The CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, Garth West, made a statement after the deal went through,

We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote Vs Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Coyote vs. Acme features Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case. The film did receive a funeral screening for the cast and crew, but it’s doubtful we’ll get to see it anytime soon. Despite positive feedback from test audiences, Warner’s management decided to axe Coyote vs. Acme alongside other promising projects. In 2024, WB tried to sell Coyote vs. Acme for roughly $70M, but no parties were yet interested.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is “uneven,” “insanely bonkers,” and better than it has any right to be
Black Mirror season 7 reveals artwork and plot details for every episode
Will Forte, Coyote vs. ACME
Ketchup Entertainment secures the purchase of Coyote vs Acme from Warner Bros.
The Best American Fighting Films (besides Rocky)
View All

About the Author

2391 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Coyote vs. Acme News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles