Ketchup Entertainment secures the purchase of Coyote vs Acme from Warner Bros.

It’s Ketchup Entertainment to the rescue again! While David Zaslav is, for some reason, hellbent on erasing the iconic Looney Tunes properties at Warner Bros. (including removing the classic Merry Melodies shorts from the Max streaming service and demolishing the Looney Tunes building), Ketchup Entertainment is sliding in to catch the projects getting thrown out by the studio. They have already released the Looney Tunes movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up, which features Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza), with Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) rounding out the trio. The film finds Daffy and Porky learning that aliens are plotting to overtake the planet, which leads the pair to put their differences aside and help save the world.

Ketchup was also making a deal with Warners on releasing Coyote vs Acme, which was making headlines earlier as another high-profile project to get shelved by the water tower studio for cost-cutting purposes. Deadline now reports that the deal has now closed and Ketchup Entertainment has now purchased the movie in the $50 million range. The film is now expected to get a theatrical release sometime in 2026. The CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, Garth West, made a statement after the deal went through,

We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote Vs Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Coyote vs. Acme features Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case. The film did receive a funeral screening for the cast and crew, but it’s doubtful we’ll get to see it anytime soon. Despite positive feedback from test audiences, Warner’s management decided to axe Coyote vs. Acme alongside other promising projects. In 2024, WB tried to sell Coyote vs. Acme for roughly $70M, but no parties were yet interested.