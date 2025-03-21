Interview: Eric Bauza and Candi Milo get looney as Daffy, Porky, and Petunia for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

When people talk about iconic duos in cinema, they tend to bring pairings like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and Al Pacino and Robert De Niro to the table. However, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig are the ones I think about when asked to name an iconic duet. I’ve been asking the cinematic gods above for a new film starring two of my favorite Looney Tunes for years. This year, we’ve got The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, an animated send-up to the science-fiction films of yesteryear starring Daffy, Porky, and Petunia. What could be better than that for an old Looney Tunes head like me? Interviewing Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck, Porky Pig) and Candi Milo (Petunia Pig), the voice actors behind characters that helped pour the foundation of an entertainment art form I love more than any other genre.

During my chat with Eric and Candi, we discuss the pressure of carrying the torch for such legendary characters, the vocal recording process, reintroducing Petunia Pig to a new generation, other ideas for new Looney Tunes movies, and more!

One of the most excellent perks of working for JoBlo is occasionally speaking with your heroes, whether online, in person, or in character. I’ve spent most of my life as a Looney Tunes fan, and today, I’m speaking with Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Petunia Pig! Needless to say, I was screaming internally during this interview. I owe my love of animation, sense of humor, and affinity for classical music to the Looney Tunes. I’m coming up on 15 years at JoBlo, and this interview is undoubtedly one of my favorites! If I could tell three-year-old me he’d speak with Daffy, Porky, and Petunia about their new feature film, I don’t know if I’d believe it.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is everything you could want in a new Looney Tunes movie starring Daffy, Porky, and Petunia. The film evokes classics like The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street, and The Thing. I urge you to check it out! For more on the film, check out the full review here.

That’s all, folks!