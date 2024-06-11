The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie sneak peek catches up with Daffy Duck and Porky Pig

Back in October, we learned that Warner Bros. Animation and director Pete Browngardt are set to bring us a new Looney Tunes Movie that sounds like a blast: it’s called The Day the Earth Blew Up, and it’s a sci-fi comedy adventure about Daffy Duck and Porky Pig dealing with an alien invasion! The movie is expected to reach theatres later this year, although a release date hasn’t yet been announced – and in anticipation of the release, a sneak peek video has arrived online! In the clip embedded above, we get to see how Daffy and Porky prepare for a home inspection.

In The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Daffy and Porky (both voiced by Eric Bauza) learn that aliens are plotting to overtake the planet, which leads the pair to put their differences aside and help save the world .

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will be having its world premiere today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter notes that this is “the first fully animated Looney Tunes feature to debut with a theatrical run.” The previous Looney Tunes features to receive theatrical releases were all combinations of live-action and animation: Space Jam, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Day the Earth Blew Up is lucky to make it out into the world at all in this current era of Warner Bros., which has seen multiple projects – including Batgirl, some Scooby Doo projects, and even the Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme – get scrapped as tax write-offs.

When The Day the Earth Blew Up was first announced, Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said that, “ Our artists have created an incredible Looney Tunes film that follows in the cinematic tradition of when audiences first fell in love with these characters. “

Are you a Looney Tunes fan, and are you looking forward to catching The Day the Earth Blew Up on the big screen later this year? Check out the sneak peek video, then let us know by leaving a comment below.