The Looney Tunes movie The Day The Earth Blew Up is getting a theatrical release after all

The Looney Tunes fandom won’t be dropping any anvils on Ketchup Entertainment anytime soon! We’re in the studio’s debt after it swooped in and acquired the North American rights to Warner Bros. Animation’s The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie for a theatrical release. The upcoming animated feature stars Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza), with Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) rounding out the trio. The film finds Daffy and Porky learning that aliens are plotting to overtake the planet, which leads the pair to put their differences aside and help save the world.

Pete Browngardt directs The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie from a script he co-wrote with Alex Kirwan and Peter Browngardt. The Day the Earth Blew Up will got a world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter noted that this was “the first fully animated Looney Tunes feature to debut with a theatrical run.” The previous Looney Tunes features to receive theatrical releases were all combinations of live-action and animation: Space Jam, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Day the Earth Blew Up is lucky to make it out into the world at all in this current era of Warner Bros., which has seen multiple projects – including Batgirl, some Scooby Doo projects, and even the Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme – get scrapped as tax write-offs.

“The Day the Earth Blew Up is a historical moment for the Looney Tunes franchise, and we are proud to be partnering with Warner Bros. Animation to bring this film to audiences theatrically. We cannot wait for audiences of all ages to experience one of the smartest animated films in recent years,” shared Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment.

It is a relief to see The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie receive better treatment than Coyote vs. Acme. I mean that in how The Day The Earth Blew Up will see the light of day instead of being shelved by WB despite positive early words about the project. It’s been ages since we’ve seen the Looney Tunes in a more traditional 2D animated adventure on the silver screen, and I’ll be there on day one to check it out. I’ve been obsessed with the Looney Tunes since childhood, with Daffy Duck securing a spot in my Top 3 animated characters.

