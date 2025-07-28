Wile E. Coyote makes an imprint in the newly released poster for Coyote vs. Acme

Looney fans, it’s finally happening. Ketchup previously let it be known that they’ll be giving Coyote vs. Acme a theatrical release sometime in 2026, and now more information has been revealed at a San Diego Comic-Con panel – including the fact that the movie’s release is still over a year away! The official global release date is August 28, 2026.

Now, JustJared has passed along the teaser poster that’s been unveiled for Coyote vs. Acme. The image is simple, but iconic. We’re shown the desert ground with a Wile E. Coyote-shaped hole crashed into it. It harkens back to the famous Merry Melodies cartoon shorts when the Coyote pursued the Road Runner and failed at every turn. There is very little text displayed, with the release date teased and proudly stating, “In theaters.” Check it out below!

Directed by Dave Green from a screenplay by Samy Burch (who crafted the story with James Gunn and Jeremy Slater), Coyote vs. Acme features Will Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case. Despite positive feedback from test audiences, Warner’s management decided to axe Coyote vs. Acme alongside other promising projects. In 2024, WB tried to sell Coyote vs. Acme for roughly $70M, but no parties were yet interested… and then came Ketchup Entertainment.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance for the Comic-Con panel and reports that the panel was hosted by Paul Scheer. Even though the release is still over a year away, they wanted Coyote vs. Acme to have a presence at Comic-Con this year to celebrate the fact that it’s going to come out at all. The film’s premise is that all of Coyote’s injuries are the fault of Acme, and during throughout the panel they were they pretending Acme had sued to keep the movie from coming out. Scheer said, “I’ve never heard of Warner Bros. Do they ever make movies?” The only reason this film is coming back is due to the fans. “This never happens… unless you are Zack Snyder.”