Hideous Noir: black & white version of creature feature has been released by Full Moon

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, and the 2009 horror film Skull Heads. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Hideous Noir , a black & white version of a 1997 horror film that was directed by Band. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Scripted by Neal Marshal Stevens (using the name Benjamin Carr), Hideous is described as a “spastic, sexy mad science and monster mash masterpiece” and has the following synopsis: Dr. Lorca, an eccentric collector of biological oddities – has just “acquired” his greatest specimen: a horrible mutant born of toxic sewage…but the creature’s rightful owner wants it back. Now the collectors’ clash is cut short as the FBI joins the fight and the sickening specimen comes to life, re-animating an angry, oozing little army of ferocious freaks!

The film stars Jacqueline Lovell (Trophy Heads), Michael Citriniti (Ravenwolf Towers), Mel Johnson Jr. (Total Recall), Rhonda Griffin (The Creeps), Tracie May-Wagner (Shattered Lies), Jerry O’Donnell (Alias), Mircea Constantinescu (They’re Watching), Alexandru Agarici (Dark Angel: The Ascent), and Andrew Johnston.

Will you be watching Hideous Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.