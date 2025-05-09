Horror Movie News

Hideous Noir: black & white version of creature feature has been released by Full Moon

By
Posted 1 hour ago
The latest Full Moon movie to get the black & white noir treatment is the Charles Band-directed creature feature HideousThe latest Full Moon movie to get the black & white noir treatment is the Charles Band-directed creature feature Hideous

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, and the 2009 horror film Skull Heads. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Hideous Noir, a black & white version of a 1997 horror film that was directed by Band. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Scripted by Neal Marshal Stevens (using the name Benjamin Carr), Hideous is described as a “spastic, sexy mad science and monster mash masterpiece” and has the following synopsis: Dr. Lorca, an eccentric collector of biological oddities – has just “acquired” his greatest specimen: a horrible mutant born of toxic sewage…but the creature’s rightful owner wants it back. Now the collectors’ clash is cut short as the FBI joins the fight and the sickening specimen comes to life, re-animating an angry, oozing little army of ferocious freaks!

The film stars Jacqueline Lovell (Trophy Heads), Michael Citriniti (Ravenwolf Towers), Mel Johnson Jr. (Total Recall), Rhonda Griffin (The Creeps), Tracie May-Wagner (Shattered Lies), Jerry O’Donnell (Alias), Mircea Constantinescu (They’re Watching), Alexandru Agarici (Dark Angel: The Ascent), and Andrew Johnston.

Will you be watching Hideous Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Full Moon
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,361 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Full moon News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

scorsese sopranos

Pop Culture

David Chase says that Martin Scorsese hates The Sopranos

Posted 9 hours ago
Cited as one of the true game-changers in television history and maybe the greatest show in the history of the medium, it’s hard to find someone who straight-up hates The Sopranos. But there is one prestige name that wouldn’t have...
Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 1 week ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.