Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s extortion drama High and Low

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are reuniting for a High and Low remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic crime drama.

By
High and Low, Akira Kurosawa, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington

A pact between Apple Original Films, A24, Spike Lee, and Denzel Washington is making noise this Thursday with news about a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime drama High and Low. Lee and Washington are old friends, of course, with the duo’s fourth collaboration being for 2006’s Inside Man.

In Kurosawa’s High and Low, an executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom. Details about Lee’s remake are scarce, though we know it will be an English-language reimagining of the original—details about how and if the plot will differ from Kurosawa’s classic crime drama remains a mystery.

Alan Fox and Lee wrote the screenplay for the High and Low remake, with A24, Escape Artists, and Mandalay Pictures handling development. Production kicks off in March, with Todd Black producing for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures. In addition to directing and co-writing High and Low, Lee will executive produce through his 40 Acres studio and A Mule Filmworks. Joining Lee as an executive producer is Peter Guber for Madalay Films, Matthew Lindner for Juniper Productions, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is co-producing. According to reports, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington began thinking about collaborating on another film project last spring. Still, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed any forward momentum.

Denzel Washington’s next film is one cinephiles didn’t think would ever happen: Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott directs the Gladiator sequel from a script by David Scarpa (All The Money In the World). The film stars Paul Mescal (Aftersun) as Lucius, the young boy who idolized Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the original movie. The cast also includes Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 3), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Lior Raz (The Crowded Room), Peter Mensah (Spartacus), Matt Lucas (Wonka), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Derek Jacobi (Murder on the Orient Express).

Speaking with Deadline in November, Ridley Scott explained how Washington’s character parallels Lucius, saying, “There’s a parallel character, the owner of a business that supplied weapons for the Romans, who supplied the oil when they traveled, who supplied the wine they drink. They wouldn’t drink water, they drank wine. When they traveled, who would supply wagons and horses and tack? There had to be the arms dealers of the period; here is a man who already rich from supplying the weapons, the catapults. His hobby is like a racing stable except it’s gladiators. He’s got a stable of 30 or 40 gladiators. He likes to actually see them fight and it evolves that that’s where he came from. He was captured in North Africa, and evolved into a free man because he was a good gladiator. But he hides that because also he’s now realizing the potential of his actual power. He’s wealthier than most senators, so already has thoughts and designs of the possible idea of taking power from these two crazy princes.”

Are you a fan of Kurosawa’s High and Low? What changes have been made to the story to fit Lee’s directorial style and sensitivities? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s extortion drama High and Low
The first reactions to director Ethan Coen's road trip comedy Drive Away Dolls lean toward the positive, with talk of laughs and a fast pace
Drive Away Dolls first reactions describe Ethan Coen’s road trip comedy as fast paced, silly, and funny
Highlander Remake Rumor: Is Michael Fassbender the villain?
cutthroat island 4k
Cutthroat Island: Legendary flop-turned-classic getting a 4K Blu-ray release
View All

About the Author

8037 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles