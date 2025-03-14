Brenda Song says Macaulay Culkin might have “ruined” Home Alone for her with his unique perspective on the holiday comedy

Has Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin committed a Christmas-related cinematic crime? According to Running Point and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and Culkin’s fiancé Brenda Song, the Mac Attack’s first-hand insight into the film’s making could have “ruined” her viewing of Home Alone, the “Die Hard for kids”-like holiday classic.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Song said that when she and Culkin started dating, she suggested watching Home Alone to continue a holiday tradition. Culkin agreed, but then the curtain fell, and Macaulay’s unique perspective started to feel like a swinging paint can to the face.

“Christmastime came around — and it’s a tradition, I’ve always watched Home Alone every Christmas,” Song said. “He hadn’t seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn’t want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, ‘We have to.'”

Culkin eventually caved, but that’s when the trouble began. While watching the film, Song says Macaulay “started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, ‘Stop. Stop. You’re ruining it for me.'” To clarify, Song continued, “The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people’s hearts, it’s just hard for me, that’s all.”

Some stars find watching former projects challenging. I get it. I often avoid rewatching my JoBlo interviews, but my wife always insists. They’re always better than I remember, and I’m glad she pushes me to watch. Everyone’s their own worst critic, after all.

In the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old accidentally left behind on Christmas vacation. While enjoying his newfound freedom, Kevin catches wind of The Wetr Bandits’ (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plot to rob his family home. Instead of running to the authorities, Kevin hunkers down, sets traps throughout the house, and tortures the robbers until they’ve no choice but to give up. Culkin starred in the sequel, Home Alone: Lost in New York, which followed a similar premise but with a much larger playground for his antics.

Is Brenda Song’s tradition of watching Home Alone during the holidays tarnished forever? Has anyone ever ruined a movie for you with their intimate knowledge of its production? Let us know in the comments section below.