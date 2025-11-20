Pixar returns with a cute and cuddly body swap comedy in the latest trailer for Hoppers

After breaking the bank with last year’s Inside Out 2, then stumbling at the box office with Elio, Pixar is ready to tap the animal kingdom for its next original animated movie, Hoppers. The film explores Darwinism at its finest and funniest, offering a first-person perspective on the outdoors from the wildlife that inhabit it 24/7. As part of the education, Pixar is rolling out a new trailer for Hoppers this afternoon, and it’s an even funnier preview than the first.

Pixar’s Hoppers trailer introduces moviegoers to an animal lover named Mabel (voice of Piper Curda), who jumps at the opportunity—or hops, in fact—to try new technology that allows her to communicate with animals in an exciting new way.

In Pixar’s new animated film, scientists have discovered a way to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, enabling people to communicate with them as if they were real animals. Using the new technology, Mabel (Curda) will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

Pixar’s Daniel Chong directs the film, which is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026. “In Hoppers, the question we’re answering is: ‘What if we could understand and communicate with the animal world?'” says Chong. “Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious. What Mabel uncovers in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It’s going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The all-star ensemble features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (King George) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind, and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can’t control: Mabel.

“We have assembled a legendary cast for ‘Hoppers,’ and the voice talent really gave the film all they had. Be it uproarious humor, heartfelt emotion or crazy animal noises, they delivered beyond our expectations,” stated director Daniel Chong and producer Nicole Paradis Grindle.

