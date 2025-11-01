House of David Interviews: Oded Fehr and Michael Iskander Discuss The Increase In Action For Season 2

When House of David premiered on Prime earlier this year, I’m not sure many of us were expecting a second season within the year. But that’s exactly what they were able to accomplish, with the second season wrapping up this November. I had no idea there was so much to David’s life, as I mostly knew him from the David and Goliath story, so it’s interesting to see everything he managed to do AFTER felling the giant.

I chatted with David himself, Michael Iskander as well as Oded Fehr (who plays Abner) about the show. One very noticeable element of this second season is the increase in action. I discuss that with both of the actors and why it was necessary for the story. And since it’s Oded, I had to ask him about The Mummy, which will always be a seminal part of my life. They both seem to really love this project (as well as filming in Greece) so check out the interview in the embedded video above!

House of David: Season 2 plot:

In Season 2 of “House of David,” Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.

House of David is Currently Streaming on Prime.