The David and Goliath reimagined series, House of David, gets a second season renewal at Amazon

The biblical show has yet to complete its first season, but the viewers have made it a hit and is already greenlit for another season.

Fans of the biblical series House of David, behold, as the tale continues in a newly greenlit second season. Deadline is now reporting that the show, which is a reimagining of the David & Goliath tale, is going to return at Prime Video. The series drew a big number with 22 million viewers in its first 17 days and has become one of the streamer’s Top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date. New episodes of this premiere season are still being released weekly, leading up to the year’s finale on April 3.

The official description of the show reads,

“HOUSE OF DAVID tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”

The series is based on an idea by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution) and directed and written by Erwin and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels). It stars Michael Iskander as David, who was cast following a four-month international search and is fresh off his role in the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo.” The series also stars Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Angels And Demons, Man Of Steel) as Saul’s trusted wife Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise, Don’t Breathe) as Samuel, and Martyn Ford (Mortal Kombat 2, The Sandman) as Goliath. Dallas Jenkins, the creator and producer-director of The Chosen, is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project.

Additional cast includes: Indy Lewis (Industry, King and Conqueror) as Mychal and Yali Topol Margalith (Tattooist of Auschwitz, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024)) as Mirab, Saul’s daughters; Ethan Kai as Jonathan (The Turkish Detective, Carnival Row 2), Saul’s son and heir apparent; Sam Otto (Snowpiercer, The State) as Eshbaal, the irreverent middle child; Oded Fehr (Star Trek, La Cocina) as Abner, Saul’s advisor; Louis Ferreira (Shogun, Breaking Bad) as Jesse, David’s father; Davood Ghadami (Eastenders, The Chelsea Detective) as Eliab, David’s eldest brother and decorated warrior in King Saul’s army; Ashraf Barhom (Tyrant, The Last Planet) as Doeg, a mysterious Edomite, and Alexander Uloom (Sari and Amira, Heera) who plays King Achish.