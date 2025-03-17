Round 1 of newly released Mortal Kombat 2 images showcase new characters

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for the sequel Mortal Kombat 2, and while the video game adaptation wrapped production back in January of 2024 after a bumpy ride through the year of the strikes, they had to go back for some reshoots last summer. The anticipated element for this installment, besides the actual tournament of course, is the inclusion of fan-favorite Johnny Cage, who will be portrayed by Karl Urban, who is equally beloved.

Entertainment Weekly has unleashed a small batch of new images from the upcoming video game adaptation. While we’ve already gotten a look at Urban as Cage in the faux movie poster for Uncaged Fury, we now see him in the flesh with returning characters Jax, Sonya Blade and Liu Kang, played again by Mehcad Brooks, Jessica McNamee and Ludi Lin. We also see Hiroyuki Sanada return as Scorpion, but we get a new peek at Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana and Martyn Ford as Emperor Shao Khan. Check out the pics below.

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of gaming developer NetherRealm Studios, gushed about Johnny Cage making his grand entrance to the story, “You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He’s a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He’s adding his own flare to it, but I think it’ll feel fresh. There’s like a novelty factor in there.”