House of Spoils trailer: Ariana DeBose horror film reaches Prime Video in October

A trailer has been released for the Blumhouse horror thriller House of Spoils, which stars Ariana DeBose and has an October release date

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) takes the lead in the horror thriller House of Spoils , which is coming to us from Blumhouse Television and Amazon‘s Prime Video. This one has the great Halloween season release date of October 3rd, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The film has been written and directed by the duo of Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, whose previous credits include the 2019 film Blow the Man Down, episodes of the recent mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, and episodes of the AMC+ series Moonhaven.

Described as a “tense, psychological and sensuous” thriller, House of Spoils stars DeBose as an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

DeBose is joined in the cast by Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Marton Csokas (The Equalizer), Amara Karan (The Darjeeling Limited), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

Cole told Elle that the House of Spoils production put DeBose through the wringer: “ This was a challenging shoot. It was like she’s in every scene. It’s dirty, it’s nasty. Some of these sets, we literally had her crawling in dirt over and over again one night and there was a lot we asked of her. ” The movie seems interesting enough to me, so I will probably be including it in my October-long horror movie viewing spree. October is all about watching as many horror movies as possible.

House of Spoils was filmed in Hungary and produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Secret Engine’s Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt, and Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold serve as executive producers.

