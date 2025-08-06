Hulu is set to be phased out and completely integrated into Disney+ by next year

Hulu users saw the introduction of the mega bundle, which included Disney+ and ESPN+, back when the Disney+ app was launched. Then, a great deal of content started migrating over from Hulu onto Disney+ and then, vice versa. Variety reports that Disney+, which now owns 100% of Hulu, will be absorbing all of the content of the streaming app for a new “unified” Hulu/Disney+ super streaming platform. The House of Mouse has announced that the new app will be available in 2026.

For those who are interested in only retaining one or the other, a Disney rep has stated that customers “will still be able to buy a stand-alone Hulu subscription (as well as a stand-alone Disney+ plan).” CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston announced at Disney’s quarterly earnings, “Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.”

The new unified Disney+ app is said to provide an “improved consumer experience.” Both streaming services will be “on one tech platform.” Disney currently sells ads for the Disney+/Hulu bundle and will see a big opportunity in a new ad campaign of the integrated Disney+ app. Disney execs explained in a prepared statement, “By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization. This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business.”