One day after announcing Mckenna Grace’s role as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Deadline can reveal that Jesse Plemons (Civil War, Kinds of Kindness, Killers of the Flower Moon) will play Plutarch Heavensbee for the next chapter of Lionsgate‘s Hunger Games saga. Plemons joins McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird.

Francis Lawrence (Constantine, Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2) directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth novel in the Hunger Games saga.

The late and great Phillip Seymour Hoffman played Plutarch Heavensbee in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1 and Part 2. According to the Hunger Games Wiki, Plutarch Heavensbee is the Head Gamemaster for the 75th Hunger Games, taking the place of Seneca Crane, played by Wes Bently in the Hunger Games film saga. Heavensbee is a secret rebel insider who becomes commander of a District 13 rebel group during the Second Rebellion.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

WheHaymitch’s’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams breakHe’s’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young frienwho’s’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understandhe’s’s been set up to fail. Buthere’s’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Susan Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s raid fanbase. Are you excited about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Let us know in the comments section below.