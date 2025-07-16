First reactions to I Know What You Did Last Summer say the sequel hooks audiences with camp, rough writing, and fun kills

With horror franchises like Scream, The Toxic Avenger, and Friday the 13th coming back into the spotlight, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood got Jennifer Love Hewitt and the band back together for another chapter of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the whodunit horror series with sexy stars, gory kills, and the angriest fisherman with a Captain Hook complex. The first reactions to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s sequel are making the rounds, making the latest Summer flick sound like a mixed bag of nostalgia and questionable writing, but all-around fun!
While we’ve heard I Know What You Did Last Summer is Golden Razzies material, others appear genuinely pleased with the film and act like it’s the greatest thing since McDonald’s put Snack Wraps back on the menu.
Here’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.
As you can tell from the synopsis, Hewitt and Prinze are not the leads this time around. The duo and Madelyn Cline are joined in the cast by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model/musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story).
What do you think about the first reactions to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Is the film as good as people say? Is this franchise worth exploring with more movies and new cast members? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.