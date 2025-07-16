First reactions to I Know What You Did Last Summer say the sequel hooks audiences with camp, rough writing, and fun kills

With horror franchises like Scream, The Toxic Avenger, and Friday the 13th coming back into the spotlight, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood got Jennifer Love Hewitt and the band back together for another chapter of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the whodunit horror series with sexy stars, gory kills, and the angriest fisherman with a Captain Hook complex. The first reactions to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s sequel are making the rounds, making the latest Summer flick sound like a mixed bag of nostalgia and questionable writing, but all-around fun!

While we’ve heard I Know What You Did Last Summer is Golden Razzies material, others appear genuinely pleased with the film and act like it’s the greatest thing since McDonald’s put Snack Wraps back on the menu.

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer stuck the freaking landing. This is a franchise that I have long waited to see back in the spotlight and this was a HELL OF A RETURN! JLH and FPJ are awesome but the real standouts are the new cast, especially Madelyn Cline and Tyriq Withers. It’s so… pic.twitter.com/8dQXJh3ESZ July 16, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is a devilishly great time. The film has fun with itself and beautifully pays homage to the 1997 classic. This cast is sexy, charming and full of chemistry and the call backs are perfect. And stay for that post credit!What are you waiting for?! pic.twitter.com/3JXjhDh1u9 — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) July 16, 2025

Wow #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is sexy, slick, & just flat out awesome. Bringing the charm from the 1997 original but developing it into a highly entertaining perfect legacy sequel that actually builds its own path while bringing a satisfying return for its roots! pic.twitter.com/wl73Gb1qR4 — Zach Pope 🔜 #SDCC2025 (@popetheking) July 16, 2025

.#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer understands why the OG series is so beloved, despite being goofy as hell. It embraces the humor and brings it to the forefront, but isn't afraid to torture some 20somethings in the process. Takes some swings that don't all land, but I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/XpJyVAwnT6 — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) July 16, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer puts an obvious Gen Z coat of paint on the original, but also retains the best of that film’s themes & commentary in a refreshingly bold fashion for a legacy sequel. Fun, sly, American pop horror about honoring the past but not letting it consume you. pic.twitter.com/8YjajVXMdz — Bill Bria (@billbria) July 16, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is one of the greatest legacy sequels! With excellent kills, a thrilling pace & a fantastic ensemble, notably Love Hewitt & Prinze Jr. who DELIVERED some of the best parts of the movie.



It's undeniably a perfect summer slasher classic.



AVOID SPOILERS! pic.twitter.com/uefG207bwy — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 15, 2025

I don’t have any nostalgia for #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer and have only seen the original once. Despite some poor acting, character decisions, and a third act that’s sure to divide, the new one was over the top and campy. Brought back some of those 90s vibes. Solid legacy sequel pic.twitter.com/fCoiPbGxLl — Fanastic Alex: The First Steps (@Alex_Madden_) July 16, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the perfect legacy sequel and everything the new Scream movies should have been but weren’t.



Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clearly loves this franchise and handles it with such love and care. She takes some pretty big swings with the script and has… pic.twitter.com/JCpMqDeMjO — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 15, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer had way more laughs in it than I expected. Left this one with mixed feelings, but overall, had fun. The new cast holds their own & the nostalgia doesn’t feel overdone. Of course Jennifer & Freddie were great. Make sure to stay for the mid credits scene! pic.twitter.com/Wn0mGdMhnt — Michelle (@MichelleNReed) July 16, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer delivers no genuine suspense or scares thanks to a wholly unlikable cast of characters with annoying one liners and nonsensical choices. Overlong yet accomplished nothing by the end, horror fans get the ending they deserve in this Tubi original. pic.twitter.com/8EC2ioDzhe — Chris (@ItsChrisAguilar) July 16, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is a new low for legacy sequels. The writing is ROUGH. Everything in this film is over telegraphed and it actually puts a stain on the original film’s lore and tone. But hey, it’s better than “I Still Know What You Did” and Chase Sui Wonders is great! pic.twitter.com/M8hYEDbax6 — Steve Varley (@stevevarleyshow) July 16, 2025

Here’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

As you can tell from the synopsis, Hewitt and Prinze are not the leads this time around. The duo and Madelyn Cline are joined in the cast by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model/musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story).

What do you think about the first reactions to I Know What You Did Last Summer? Is the film as good as people say? Is this franchise worth exploring with more movies and new cast members? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.