Martin Scorsese recommends the horror movie I Saw the TV Glow

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recommends the A24 horror movie I Saw the TV Glow, directed by Jane Schoenbrun

By
i saw the tv glow

A24 and We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun teamed up for a horror movie called I Saw the TV Glow, which received a theatrical release in May and is now available to watch at home (you can check it out HERE). JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of this year and he wasn’t particularly impressed by it at the time; you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK. Someone who was impressed by the film was legendary director and cinematic gatekeeper Martin Scorsese, who recommended I Saw the TV Glow while speaking with the Associated Press.

Written and directed by Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow tells the story of two teenage outcasts who bond over their shared love of a scary television show. However, the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled.

Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music) play the teenage outcasts and are joined in the cast by Helena Howard (The Wilds), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Ian Foreman (The Holiday Switch), Michael C. Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), Conner O’Malley (Palm Springs), Emma Portner (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Danny Tamberelli (also of The Adventures of Pete & Pete).

I Saw the TV Glow was produced by Emma Stone through her company Fruit Tree, along with her Fruit Tree partners Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sam Intili and Smudge Films’ Sarah Winshall produced as well. A24 handled the financing and the worldwide distribution.

Bumbray said in his review that the film is “so experimental that it feels like a half-baked attempt at a genre version of Inland Empire-era David Lynch.” Which, I have to admit, definitely lowered my interest in this one.

When asked if he has watched anything that he liked recently, Scorsese told the Associated Press, “Some older ones I’ve been watching. There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called I Saw the TV Glow. It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way. I didn’t know who made it. It’s this Jane Schoenbrun.” As for the older movies he mentioned, “People should see A Face in the Crowd over and over again. I think that’d be important.

Will you be taking Martin Scorsese’s recommendation and watching I Saw the TV Glow? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Associated Press
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recommends the A24 horror movie I Saw the TV Glow, directed by Jane Schoenbrun
Martin Scorsese recommends the horror movie I Saw the TV Glow
Behind the scenes images give a look at the 2025 films M3GAN 2.0, Him, The Gorge, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
Images go behind the scenes of M3GAN 2.0, Him, The Gorge, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein
The documentary George A. Romero's Resident Evil, about Romero's unmade video game adaptation, gets a January release
George A. Romero’s Resident Evil documentary gets a January release date
Miley Cyrus wanted to star in a musical remake of Mandy, and is now collaborating with director Panos Cosmatos on a different project
Miley Cyrus wanted to star in a musical remake of Mandy
View All

About the Author

16354 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest I Saw the TV Glow News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles