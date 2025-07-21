I Know What You Did Last Summer reshoots were filmed just last month

There’s a new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) in theatres now (JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave it a 4/10 “dumpster fire” review that can be read at THIS LINK). Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who was Julie’s boyfriend Ray Bronson in those films, reprise their roles – and they’re facing off with a new “Fisherman” killer that’s stalking a whole new cast. One of those new cast members is Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), who revealed during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter that some reshoots were filmed just last month! There were some SPOILERS in the conversation, so beware of the quotes below.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) directed the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel would reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? ” McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

Here’s the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s synopsis: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. As you can tell from the synopsis, Hewitt and Prinze are not the leads this time around. They and Cline are joined in the cast by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), model / musician Gabbriette Bechtel (making her feature film acting debut), and Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow). At one point, Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story) were going to be in there as well, for what was meant to be the opening scene, but they were cut out.

Now, we’re entering SPOILER territory.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cline revealed that the scene where she visits the grave of Helen Shivers (a character from the original film), “ was added when we did additional photography in L.A. months after our shoot [in Australia]. ” She also confirmed that the fate of her character was changed in post-production, allegedly after test screening audiences had a negative reaction to her being killed off. The interview was conducted on June 28th, and Cline said, “ I only got the news that I was coming back about two-and-a-half weeks ago. … Yeah, we shot all those very, very end scenes about two weeks ago. “

Have you seen the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel? What did you think of the Madelyn Cline reshoot scenes that were filmed just last month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.