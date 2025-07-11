Horror Movie News

I’ll Never Let You Go: Meagan Good thriller premieres on Lifetime next month

Posted 5 hours ago
Over the years, actress Meagan Good has dealt with – among other things – a voodoo slasher (in the 2005 film Venom), death-predicting voice-mails (in One Missed Call), the torturous games of Jigsaw (in Saw V), paranormal activities (in The Unborn), a crazy Dennis Quaid (in The Intruder), video game creatures (in Monster Hunter), and vampires (in Day Shift). Now, Deadline reports that she’ll be facing off with a spurned lover in the thriller I’ll Never Let You Go, which is set to make its Lifetime premiere on Saturday, August 16 at 8/7c.

Directed by Troy Scott (I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead) from a script by Alex Wright (Sleepwalking in Suburbia), I’ll Never Let You Go (which was going by the title The Empty Nest at one point in its development) sees Good taking on the role of Emily Westover, a poised and successful art gallery director whose life takes a dark turn after a brief, impulsive affair with a magnetic Italian artist, Carlo. Carlo is played by Antonio Cupo (American Mary), while Thomas Cadrot (Scream VI) plays Tom, Emily’s husband, who must reconcile his emotions after learning of his wife’s unfaithfulness.

Here’s the synopsis: When Emily’s only child, Sophia, leaves for college, she struggles with empty nest syndrome and searches for ways to reconnect with her husband, Tom. Craving intimacy, she enters a passionate affair with Carlo, a brooding artist she meets at her gallery, whose captivating presence hides something far more unhinged. But when Emily realizes her mistake and tries to sever ties, Carlo refuses to let go – exposing their secret, sabotaging her personal and professional life, and threatening everything she’s built. As she struggles to reclaim her marriage and sense of self, Emily is forced into a chilling confrontation that will test the limits of her strength – and how far she’ll go to protect her family. Sophia is played by Hana Destiny Huggins (It’s a Wonderful Knife).

Bruce Harvey produced the film for CMW Autumn Productions Inc. in association with Studio TF1 America. Good served as an executive producer alongside Joey Plager.

This sounds like the sort of movie we’ve all seen multiple versions of already – but this sort of movie also tends to be entertaining to watch, so I’m interested in seeing how I’ll Never Let Go turns out.

Source: Deadline
