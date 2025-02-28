Impact Winter: Francis Lawrence developing Netflix series based on horror podcast

Audible’s horror podcast Impact Winter has already inspired comic books that were published by Skybound, and now Deadline reports that it’s set to get a Netflix series adaptation as well, with director Francis Lawrence, whose credits include Constantine, I Am Legend, multiple Hunger Games movies, and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, overseeing the development. The aim to make the series something like “30 Days of Night meets The Last of Us.”

Created by Travis Beacham, who has written for the likes of Carnival Row, Pacific Rim, and Clash of the Titans, the Impact Winter podcast plays out on the order of an old radio teleplay like War of the Worlds by Orson Welles. More than a decade after a comet strike has inflicted an “impact winter” and blacked out the sun, vampires have emerged in the darkness to take over what remains of the world. Humans have fled underground, clinging to an existence that feels increasingly doomed. One vampire hunter, a young woman named Darcy, is lured from her bunker beneath an ancient castle by a powerful vampire overlord and thrust into a fight for her people’s future. Deadline notes that “the podcast has three seasons with a fourth coming, and has racked up nearly 6 million subscribers.” As for the story, “the way in is two sisters who find themselves on opposite sides of the war.”

Beacham has written two Impact Winter comic books for Skybound, both of them prequels to the podcast. One, simply called Impact Winter, has the following description: It’s been one year since a comet hit Earth and blotted out the sun. Now, the world is a dark, cold landscape ruled by vampires. In the British countryside, a band of survivors has formed a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Among them is Darcy, a young, headstrong fighter waiting for the chance to prove she can be on the front lines. But when that opportunity comes, Darcy will come face to face with the true horrors of this new world. The other was called Impact Winter: Rook and told this story: Hundreds of years before a comet hit Earth and created a cold, dark world ruled by vampires… A wandering Roman centurion saved a woman from being sacrificed by druids. Honor bound to return Fionnuir to her homeland, Rook embarked on a journey across ancient Britain, where all manner of human and inhuman creatures dwelled… but none more dangerous than the demon he’d sworn himself to.

