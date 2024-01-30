In a Violent Nature teaser: slasher that follows the killer is heading to theatres and Shudder

A teaser for the slasher movie In a Violent Nature, coming soon to theatres and Shudder, has made its way online

Writer/director Chris Nash’s slasher movie In a Violent Nature had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month (you can read a review by JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray right HERE), and it won’t be long before a wider audience has a chance to see it, as it has already secured theatrical and streaming distribution with IFC and Shudder. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but a teaser has made its way online, and you can check that out in the embed above.

Sundance said In a Violent Nature is about “the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.” Variety added that it features “a masked killer named Johnny traipsing through the woods, camping teens, a local who escaped death years ago, buckets of gore. But including these cornerstones doesn’t feel like a retread—instead, it gave Nash room to play freely. Like, for example, making the perspective largely tethered to the killer. There’s no spotlight on heroes or final girls here, only the glimpses and whispers of those unfortunate enough to find themselves in the path of Johnny’s reign of terror.”

Here’s the official synopsis: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way.

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor. It was produced by Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer.

Shudder’s Samuel Zimmerman told Variety, “ Chris had such a clarity of vision with what this film is. It takes elements of very classical slashers and the very classical slasher aesthetic, but I understood the language he wanted to tell it in. At the time he was talking about films like Gerald Kargl’s Angst, which is one of my favorite home invasion films from Austria from the early ’80s. It has really revolutionary cinematography, so I knew he wanted to make this artful slasher that didn’t reject the hallmarks, but evolved the language of it forward and gave you a different perspective by tying you to the monster himself. “

Scott Shooman, the head of AMC Networks film group (which owns Shudder), added: “ When you surrender yourself to this movie at the theater, it’s a different experience. It’s got the best slasher kills. It’s why we share armrests: To have the experience of something like In a Violent Nature in the theater. “

