In Search of Darkness 1995 – 1999 documentary is available for pre-order from today through Halloween

Over the course of three In Search of Darkness documentary films, all of which were over four hours long (with one of them nearly reaching the six hour mark), director David Weiner did an incredible job of digging into the many great (and some not-so-great) horror movies that were released in the 1980s. There were still so many movies left uncovered that Weiner could circle back and continue looking into ’80s movies for years to come – but instead, he decided to move forward into the ’90s. Last year, we got In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994, and now a new installment in the series, In Search of Darkness: 1995 – 1999 is available for pre-order on the official website HERE! Pre-orders opened today, October 7th, and will be available through midnight on Halloween.

Here’s the information on the new movie: In Search of Darkness: 1995 – 1999 continues the journey into iconic late-’90s horror with notable film-industry horror legends, expert journalists & authors deconstructing, re-contextualizing, and reframing meta-fueled movies like Scream & Scream 2, Bride of Chucky & In the Mouth of Madness; teen-driven films that rode the Scream wave including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend, Halloween H20, The Faculty & The Craft; the gritty alternative horror of Se7en & From Dusk Till Dawn; indie sensations like Cube, Tales from the Hood and found-footage phenomenon The Blair Witch Project; the surprising sleeper hit of The Sixth Sense; and the unexpected J-Horror explosion led by Ringu.

Features all-new, exclusive interviews with the greatest assembly of ’90s horror film icons and experts ever, including Jamie Kennedy (Scream), Dee Snider (Strangeland), Lou Diamond Phillips (Bats), The Blair Witch Project co-director Eduardo Sánchez, Event Horizon director Paul W.S. Anderson, The Craft director Andrew Fleming, Urban Legend stars Rebecca Gayheart & Michael Rosenbaum, Tales from the Hood director Rusty Cundieff, Wishmaster icon Andrew Divoff, Corbin Bernsen (The Dentist), Emily Bergl (The Rage: Carrie 2), Steven Weber (The Shining miniseries), Scream composer Marco Beltrami and Bride of Chucky composer Graeme Revell, End of Days director Peter Hyams, C. Robert Cargill (The Black Phone), Rue Morgue Executive Editor Andrea Subissati, and many more. These new faces to the series join key talent from In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994 including the legendary John Carpenter, Doug Bradley, Tom Savini, Heather Langenkamp, Alex Winter, Charles Band, Don Mancini, Ernest Dickerson, Mike Flanagan, and Akela Cooper — all sharing candid observations, experiences, and analysis of the era with the signature celebratory and insightful lens of the In Search of Darkness documentary series.

Writer/director David Weiner provided the following statement: “ Perception about horror output in the ’90s is uniquely selective. Like fast-forwarding a movie to when things start to get exciting, many feel like the film selection really didn’t start killing it until Scream arrived in ’96, kick-starting a fever-pitch of big, glossy, Hollywood teen-driven slashers and meta-fueled tales that hit new highs at the box office. But hardcore horror fans knew where to look for heavier, less mainstream fare — on straight-to-video shelves and Tartan Asia Extreme DVDs, with indie-film shockers, and in surprise cineplex hits ranging from Se7en, The Sixth Sense, From Dusk Till Dawn, and the found-footage phenom Blair Witch Project. ‘Oh, yeah, forgot about that!’ people seem to say with enthusiasm when they realize that the ’90s indeed had a treasure trove of horror to offer. In Search of Darkness: 1995 – 1999 tracks this exciting time for horror projects of all sorts, profiling films that reflected society’s struggles: looming millennium anxiety, the threat of Y2K, and new cultural fears amid burgeoning internet and home-media technologies. Featuring a brand-new set of exclusive horror-legend interviews, my second six-hour deep-dive caps what may be the ultimate, in-depth journey into ’90s horror — all told, it’s 12-hours long. How wonderfully crazy is that? Please join us on our wild journey back into iconic ’90s horror, and invite your genre-loving friends. “

In Search of Darkness: 1995 – 1999 is expected to be released in January. Are you a fan of the In Search of Darkness documentaries, and will you be watching this one? Let us know by leaving a comment below.