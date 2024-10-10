In Search of Darkness 1990 – 1994 trailer: documentary series leaves the ’80s behind and dives into a new decade

Over the course of three In Search of Darkness documentary films, all of which were over four hours long (with one of them nearly reaching the six hour mark), director David Weiner did an incredible job of digging into the many great (and some not-so-great) horror movies that were released in the 1980s. There were still so many movies left uncovered that Weiner could circle back and continue looking into ’80s movies for years to come – but instead, he has decided to move forward into the ’90s with the upcoming documentary In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994 . At the time, fans considered the horror genre to be in a lull, a downswing from the heights it reached in the ’80s. But with this movie, Weiner aims to point out that we did still get a lot of good horror movies during that time period. You can get a sample of the sights he has to show us this time around by watching the trailer embedded above.

Here’s the information on the new movie: Celebrate and explore early ’90s Horror in the latest installment of the acclaimed In Search of Darkness documentary series, packed with five-and-a-half hours of critical takes, insider tales, and unheard anecdotes! Telling the stories is our incredible cast, including Heather Langenkamp (Actor, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare), John Carpenter (Director, In The Mouth of Madness), Frank Henenlotter (Director, Frankenhooker), Tim Balme (Actor, Dead Alive), Michael Gross (Actor, Tremors), and many more.

Lost Decade? Think Again! The ’90s was a much more exciting time for horror filmmaking than many people may remember, boasting an abundance of creative visions, vibrant approaches, and insane, memorable entries. Directed by David Weiner (In Search of Darkness: I-III), In Search of Darkness 1990-1994 is a fun and energetic exploration of the first half of this “lost decade,” where filmmakers lined up ’80s horror icons alongside new, darker villains, as well as capitalizing on burgeoning, cutting-edge CGI effects. By focusing on just a five year period we can celebrate everything from mainstream studio Horror classics to straight-to-video titles shot on a shoestring budget.

In Search of Darkness: 1990-1994 is packed with new stories and insights into the films you love from the legends that made them. Here are just a few of our favorite segments:



Terror on TV – Gilbert Adler (Producer, Tales From The Crypt & Freddy’s Nightmares) and Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) reminisce over the abundance of great horror TV in the ’90s while Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King’s It) and Mick Garris (The Stand) tell tales from their respective Stephen King miniseries.

The Emergence of CGI & AI Fears – Our contributors, including John Carpenter (Director, In The Mouth of Madness), Heather Langenkamp (Actor, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare), and Alex Winter (Actor, Freaked) cast judgment on the explosion of CGI in the early ’90s and future advancements in AI that may replace actors.

Trash Horror – We celebrate the many DIY, shot-on-video, and straight-to-video Horror movies in the ’90s, with contributions from David Dastmalchian (Actor, Late Night with the Devil), Annie Choi (Author, Bleeding Skull!), Jörg Buttgereit (Director, Nekromantik 2), and more.

Horror Villains: The New Blood – Our cast, including Bernard Rose (Director, Candyman), Robert Kurtzman (SFX, Misery), Doug Bradley (Actor, Hellraiser franchise), examine how movies such as Misery, Candyman, and Silence of the Lambs saw new villains emerge to contend with franchise favorites.

In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994 is expected to be released in November. You can learn more about the documentary, and secure your own copy of it, by clicking over to the official website HERE.

Are you a fan of the In Search of Darkness documentaries, and will you be watching In Search of Darkness: 1990 – 1994? Let us know by leaving a comment below.