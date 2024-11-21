Interview: Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kaliko Kauahi and More Talk NBC’s St Denis Medical

A series like The Office or Parks and Recreation has the ability to make the ordinary, funny. Or at least help you find the humor. Last week, we were introduced to the staff at St. Denis Medical. The half hour comedy tells the tale of a small group of health care workers dealing with the inane and the insane. The cast includes the very funny David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. The story of an underfunded hospital, and all the problems that go with it also includes Josh Lawson, Kaliko Kauahi, Kahyun Kim, and Mekki Lepper. You can check out new episodes on Tuesday, at 8 PM ET.

I recently had a bunch of laughs with the cast, and spoke to Allison and crew about working at “St Denis Medical.” While I wasn’t familiar with all of their work, the conversations ended up being very engaging. Partnered together, I spoke with the Kahyun Kim and Mekki Lepper who were both a joy to chat with. Next up, Josh Lawson and Kaliko Kauahi stepped in. It was nice to find another cinephile in Mr. Lawson. And finally, I spoke to Allison Tolman about taking on the more grounded character in the series. And she is certainly terrific here. It was such a treat chatting with such a variety of talent. And each one was incredibly down to Earth and charming.

Finally, we spoke with the series creators, Eric Ledgin and Spitzer. The two opened up about bringing the charm of series like Superstore to a medical center. The two were a pleasure to speak with. If you need a laugh, check out St. Denis Medical on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET.