Interview: Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart Talk Hal & Harper

Cooper Raiff is an actor/director who gained attention for his work in Cha Cha Real Smooth, Shithouse, and his latest, the Mubi series Hal & Harper. The writer/director/actor clearly loves the challenge. Hal & Harper explores the fractured, yet loving, relationship between brother and sister. As well, the series features an impressive performance from the terrific Mark Ruffalo as their struggling father. The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, and more. It’s a fascinating take on a family struggling with the changes life throws their way.

I recently had a terrific chat with Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart about their latest Mubi series. Mr. Raiff opened up about his desire to take this project on at every level. As well, it was clearly a project of love; Ms. Reinhart also appeared to share in that passion for the project. I asked the two about creating such remarkably truthful characters, ones who don’t always make the right decision. It’s an impressive series that balances a human drama with very real situations and a sly sense of humor. I dug it.

https://www.joblo.com/hal-harper-tv-review/Hal & Harper is currently streaming on Mubi. If you are looking for a satisfying watch, I recommend checking out this very human drama (check out our own Alex Maidy’s rave review).