Interview: Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, and more talk Elevation!

In 2018, A Quiet Place proved that there can be some blockbuster potential in these “monsters invade earth and take over” stories. Alien Invasion’s really needed sprucing up and monsters with a gimmick seem to be the most intriguing solution. While the monsters in A Quiet Place were sound-dependent, murdering whatever moves, the monsters in Elevation are drawn to CO2 and can’t go above 8000 ft. It’s a bit less relatable in that “put yourself in their shoes” way but it means we get a post-apocalyptic movie set in the mountains versus solely deserted suburban towns. This makes for some absolutely stunning visuals. But as you can see from my review, not much else worked.

As someone who lived out in Colorado for 7 years, I had to ask the cast about their timing filming in the Colorado Mountains. Anyone who’s been in high elevation understands how hard physical activity is so Anthony Mackie gets into all the ways he prepared for his sprints up the mountain. And everyone who watches these films always seems to think they can do better than the characters on screen, so I made sure to ask the cast how well they think they’d do within the world of Elevation. I don’t think anyone would be surprised to hear that Captain America himself is confident he’d survive, though the rest claim to be day-one goners. At least the women have realistic expectations. These were great talks that you can check out in the embedded video above.

ELEVATION plot: The world has changed. The only habitable place left for humanity is in the high mountains, above 8000 feet. Below 8000 feet dwell the creatures that killed 95% of the human population less than three years ago. To save the life of his young son, a father (Anthony Mackie) is forced to venture below “The Line” with a scientist (Morena Baccarin) he despises, but who just might hold the key to defeating the monsters, and a young woman (Maddie Hasson) determined to keep them both alive long enough to save the human race.

