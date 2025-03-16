Interview: Lucy Hale and Virginia Gardner talk the accidental release of F Marry Kill

Something very strange happened on December 6th, 2024. This was originally going to be the release date for the Lucy Hale lead F Marry Kill, but at the last minute, Lionsgate delayed the film. Only one problem: no one told the digital retailers. So on that early December day, the film was digitally released to the masses. They were able to rectify the mistake and promptly pulled it from those retailers, but the internet is forever, and copies got out there. Not exactly the most ideal way to market your movie, but any press is good press. And in a crowded December, this certainly has more room to breathe now in March. You can check out my review of the film HERE.

I was fortunate enough to talk with the cast and director of F Marry Kill. I chatted with Lucy Hale about what she thought about this accidental release, and she was excited to finally get to talk about it. Director Laura Murphy got into the film’s title and why they had to change it from F*** to simply the letter F for marketing. We also get into some very fun spoilers from the film, so make sure to check it out, though there’s plenty of non-spoiler talk in the video interview above!

F MARRY KILL plot: When true-crime junkie Eva Vaugh (Lucy Hale) is shoved into the dating app world by her besties on her 30th birthday, she suddenly finds herself at the center of a real murder case. As new details about the murders are revealed on her favorite podcast, she realizes that one of the three men she’s dating could be the infamous “Swipe Right Killer” terrorizing the city! Now it’s up to Eva and her ride-or-die friends to figure out which date is a f-boy, a potential husband, or a killer in this whip-smart comedy-thriller.