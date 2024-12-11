F Marry Kill: Lucy Hale comedy thriller moves to March but was briefly released last week

Just in time for Halloween, a trailer for the BuzzFeed Studios-produced comedy thriller F Marry Kill made its way online (you can watch it in the embed above), and at that time the film was set to receive a digital, VOD, and limited theatrical release on December 6th. Since then, the release was pushed back to sometime in March in an effort to align the domestic release with its international roll-out… but some of the PVOD platforms didn’t get the message. As Deadline reports, F Marry Kill reached some digital stores and PVOD on December 6th, then disappeared a few hours later. So if you managed to catch the movie during that brief window last Friday – congratulations, you got a special sneak peek! If you didn’t catch it, there’s still three months left to wait for it.

Laura Murphy, whose previous credits include Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery and episodes of the shows Adam Ruins Everything and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, directed F Marry Kill from a screenplay by Meghan Brown and Ivan Diaz, who are both earning their first feature writing credit on this film. Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars, Scream 4, Truth or Dare?, and Fantasy Island takes on the lead role.

Here’s the official synopsis: When true-crime junkie Eva Vaugh (Hale) is shoved into the dating app world by her besties on her 30th birthday, she suddenly finds herself at the center of a real-life murder case. As new details about the murders are revealed on her favorite podcast, she realizes that one of the three men she’s dating could be the infamous ‘Swipe Right Killer’ terrorizing the city. Now it’s up to Eva and her ride-or-die friends to figure out which date is a f***boy, a potential husband, or a killer in this comedy-thriller.

Hale is joined in the cast by Virginia Gardner (Halloween 2018), Brooke Nevin (I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer), Samer Salem (The Expanse), Bethany Brown (The Good Doctor), JayR Tinaco (Another Life), Jedidiah Goodacre (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Haley Victoria Hunt (The Charisma Killers), RJ Fetherstonhaugh (Wayward Pines), Brendan Morgan (Meet Me Next Christmas), Edem Nyamadi (Death and Other Details), Spencer Borgeson (When Mom Becomes a Murderer), Laura Yenga (Living with My Mother’s Killer), Brad Abramenko (Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story), Pete MacLeod (Hitler’s Land Stand), Kyle Mosonyi (Devil in Ohio), Cam Woodman (Food for the Heart), and Kendra Hesketh (Puppy Love).

