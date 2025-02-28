Interview: Keanu Reeves Talks to JoBlo about his new show Visionaries

Keanu Reeves may be known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, he also has plenty of interests away from cinema. Founding a motorcycle company, funding a cancer research charity, touring with his band, Dogstar; there are plenty of places you can find Keanu that aren’t a film set. I was fortunate enough to talk with both Keanu and his business partner Gard Hollinger about their newest venture: Visionaries, a Roku show about interesting people making innovative art, technology, and advancements for the human race. It’s truly a fascinating look at the good that people can accomplish, with Keanu and Gard’s curiosity really shining through.

We were specifically told to not ask ANY questions about anything non-Visionaries-related, so we weren’t able to get any info about Constantine 2 or a potential return to the John Wick franchise. However, Keanu did say recently that, “ We’ve been trying to make (Constantine 2) for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script.” And there’s one thing we can definitely expect, “ John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more. “ And we’re aching to see you play him again, Keanu. Here’s hoping that it’s more than just talk and we’ll see cameras rolling on Constantine 2 before too long.

VISIONARIES plot synopsis:

“Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger are kindred souls with a bond built on a love of motorcycles and an insatiable curiosity about the world around them. In 2011, they founded ARCH Motorcycle to reimagine what a motorcycle could be. To them, ARCH is a mindset, a lens through which to see the world. This is a journey of curiosity, to understand where human creativity comes from and to shine a light on the visionaries who are pushing the bounds of innovation and changing our world.”

VISIONARIES WILL AIR ON THE ROKU CHANNEL ON MARCH 7TH, 2025.