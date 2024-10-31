Interview: Matthew Lillard on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Horror Movies and More!

The impact that Kevin Wiliamson and Wes Craven had with Scream way back in 1996 is undeniable. “Ghostface” become quite a horror legend, As well, the classic feature spawned a new group of actors to popularity. Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore (of course), and more. The features also offered up a stand-out performance was given by Matthew Lillard as “Stu Macher.” The actor is perhaps just as memorable in the classic than the three leads who survived a few more masked psychos along the way.

The actor continued to work in many a comedy. Even still it seems that he tends to get noticed as a horror guy. Thanks to movies like Scream, Thir13en Ghosts, and now Five Nights at Freddy’s, the dude has earned his genre cred. So much so that Lillard has moved into a few other lanes with his career. Bringing his love of all things geek-centric, the actor recently launched a little something called Find Familiar Spirits. It’s a spirits company that included the popular Quest End Whiskey. And just in time for Halloween, he has a new spell to unleash. ‘Macabre’ Tequila. And each bottle comes with a very detailed and nicely packed short story by the incomparable Mike Flanagan.

Recently, we spoke with Matthew about his latest project. And yes, the conversation brought about Scream, and a whole lot of horror talk came out of it. Lillard opened up about creating Macabre and working with Flanagan and taking on different avenues with his career. And he even dropped a few words on his previous horror entries, as well as the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. It was a terrific conversation, and if you’d like to know more, you should check out the official site for Macabre here.

It’s Halloween, perhaps the perfect time to expand your taste with something a little Macabre.