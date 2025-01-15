Interview: Scott Chambers of the Poohniverse Talks How The Franchise Came Out Of Nowhere

One of the Creators of the Poohniverse offers to kill us off in a sequel and gets into what the films are leading to with Monsters Assemble.

When news broke that various children’s properties would enter the public domain and be made into cheap horror movies, most of us expected films that would straight to DVD or Streaming. And while that is the case for many of these releases, not the case with the Poohniverse. Starting with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, this cinematic universe has found success with its brief theatrical runs. So much so that we’re being treated to a whole slate of films that include Bambi, Winnie the Pooh and Pinochio. The latest entry, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, releases in theaters for only three days (just like the Blood and Honey films) so be sure to check it out in theaters if you want more. My review will go up the night of release.

I was excited to chat with director of Neverland Nightmare (and star of Blood and Honey 2), Scott Chambers to discuss all things Poohniverse. What surprised me the most was that the first Blood and Honey was simply one of dozens of horror films that they made that year. Its viral success has allowed the filmmakers to focus on less projects; all of them leading to an Avengers-style teamup film which is set to be released next year. I’m really impressed with the sheer determination of Chambers in getting these films done. This also served as the first interview where the person ended up being a fan of my work, so that was a real “pinch me” moment. Scott also offered to kill me off in a future Poohniverse film so here’s hoping that actually comes to fruition. Like any horror fan, the dream is to be killed on screen in a horror film. Check out the rest of the interview in the embedded video above!

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare plot:

The newest entry into the Poohniverse follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan who intends to send him to Neverland. Along the way she meets a twisted Tinkerbell, who is hooked on what she thinks is fairy dust.

From Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare arrives in theaters for three days only starting January 13, 2025 until January 15, 2025 only from Iconic Events Releasing. Buy your tickets now at Iconic Events.