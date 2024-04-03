Bambi: The Reckoning teaser trailer offers a glimpse of killer deer action

A teaser trailer for the horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning (set in the universe of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) has been unveiled

By

Producers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are building a cinematic universe out of horror movies based on public domain family friendly stories – including Peter Pan: Neverland NightmareWinnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, that film’s sequels, Pinocchio Unstrung, and Bambi: The Reckoning, which is inspired by Felix Salten’s 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods. The Bambi horror movie started filming back in January, aiming to make its way out into the world sometime this fall, and today a teaser trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

This movie is coming to us from ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions. Jeffrey and Frake-Waterfield are producing for Jagged Edge Productions. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers for ITN Studios. Roxanne McKee (Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines) leads the cast and is joined by Nicola Wright (Firenado), Tom Mulheron (Casualty), and Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast).

Dan Allen, whose previous credits include Mummy Reborn, It Came from Below, and the 2017 version of Unhinged, directed the film from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington. The story follows Xana (McKee) and her son Benji (Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path.

As I’ve said before, every time I hear about this horror Bambi it makes me wish Kevin Smith and someone (perhaps Lionsgate) would get rolling on Moose Jaws, the “Jaws with a moose” movie Smith has been hoping to make for several years now. I’ve been hoping to see it ever since he started talking about it… and I never would have thought that a Bambi horror movie would beat Moose Jaws into production. While ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions work on Bambi: The Reckoning, Disney is also working on a live-action adaptation of their Bambi that might be directed by Sarah Polley.

This cinematic universe is known as The Twisted Childhood Universe, and it’s building up to a crossover movie called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will feature Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell.

What did you think of the Bambi: The Reckoning teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

