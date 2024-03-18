Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will bring together horror versions of Pooh, Peter Pan, Bambi, & more

Made on a budget of less than $100,000, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (watch it HERE) earned more than $6 million during its global release in early 2023, so the sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to receive a three-day theatrical run in the United States on March 26, 27, and 28th, courtesy of Fathom Events, ITN Studios, and Jagged Edge Productions. (Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theatre box offices.) We’ve previously heard that Frake-Waterfield and producer Scott Jeffrey Chambers are planning to create a cinematic universe with the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films and other horror movies inspired by children’s stories, like Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and Pinocchio Unstrung. Now Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios have officially announced that this cinematic universe, which is being referred to as The Twisted Childhood Universe, is building up to a crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble , which will be released in 2025!

Frake-Waterfield explains, “ It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy vs. Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors. We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people. The movies we are working on now as stand alones are all building towards Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. “

Chambers added, “ Similar to The Avengers, we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the stand alone movies you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye, which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequences of monster vs. monster. “

Frake-Waterfield will be directing the crossover film, and it has already been confirmed that the cast will include Chambers as Christopher Robin, Megan Plactio as Wendy Darling, Roxanne Mckee as Xana, and Lewis Santer as Tigger.

Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers on Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

What do you think of The Twisted Childhood Universe? Are you looking forward to Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble? Let us know by leaving a comment below.