Interview: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, James Wan and More Talk Conjuring: Last Rites

I’ve been a fan of The Conjuring from the very beginning. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have done wonders with these two characters. The two actors have brought them to life as the cinematic version of Ed and Lorraine Warren. In fact, the four films work because you care about those involved. And I was utterly satisfied with The Conjuring: Last Rites being the last one – we’ll see on that. For this viewer, it was an epic conclusion to the franchise.

Directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the third film, this latest chapter feels like a return to what came before. They saved the best for last in many ways, as it brings all the series elements together with a few solid spine-tingling scares. What Conjuring movies do well is bring genuine heart and emotion to the big screen. This one has that in abundance, as the family element plays a key role in the frights.

I’ve been lucky enough to cover this franchise from the very beginning with JoBlo, and this time around felt extra special. Once again, I loved speaking with the incredible twosome, Wilson and Farmiga. Talking with Mr. James Wan is always fantastic, and his continued love for The Conjuring is evident. Finally, there is Michael Chaves. The director managed to take on this story and bring his own style without losing what makes it special.

And when it came to the newbies to the series, I spoke with Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson. Mia takes on the role of Judy Warren, and Ben plays her soon-to-be husband. The two add a little bit of freshness to the mix. All our conversations were terrific, and I even shared my first experience with a fictional Ed and Lorraine Warren, one that James Wan brought up. I will always hold a special place in my heart for this series, and here’s hoping you all enjoy this final offering.

The Conjuring: The Last Rites opens this Friday.