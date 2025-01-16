Interview: Leigh Whannell, Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, and Beatriz Squeira Talk Wolf Man

Ever since James Wan and Leigh Whannell introduced a little horror to the world with Saw, they have become exciting names in the horror genre. Mr. Whannell continues to impress from his directorial debut in the world of supernatural frights with Insidious: Chapter 3. From his excellent Upgrade to the wonderfully suspenseful and expertly crafted The Invisible Man – an absolute favorite of mine. And now, he brings us the impressive Wolf Man, the filmmaker’s take on the 1941 classic starring Lon Chaney Jr. Thankfully, Whannell offers up a terrific cast that includes Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Matilda Firth. And frankly, this one is such a personal take on the story that it struck a chord with this viewer.

Recently, we spoke to the cast, as well as executive producer Beatriz Sequeira. We also sat down for the first of our two-part interview with the man of the hour, Leigh Whannell. I sat down with Julia Garner – who you can look for in the upcoming Madonna biopic Who’s That Girl and The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the Silver Surfer. Julia brings a quiet strength to her performance as Charlotte in Wolf Man. It’s an impressive performance. And as for her co-star, the wonderfully talented Christopher Abbott, he spoke about taking on such a challenging character, both physically and mentally. Whannell impressed me with his casting choices here. It’s a very believable family portrayal, which makes the movie all the more chilling.

And finally, I spoke with executive producer Beatriz Squeira. Having talked to her before about last year’s effective, Speak No Evil, it was terrific to discuss classic monster tales. As well as what she is looking forward to when it comes to bringing frights to the big screen. And of course, sitting down with Leigh Whannell is always a joy. For part one of our conversation, we focus mainly on the film and the cast itself. Leigh, who co-wrote Wolf Man with his wife Corbett Tuck, brings a very personal touch with this take on this classic Universal movie monster. And it’s all the more involving because of it.

Wolf Man opens this Friday and I recommend seeing it with a crowd. It’s tense, scary, and even heartbreaking. It’s yet another solid feature from one of genre’s most exciting voices. Check out our review HERE.