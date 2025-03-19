Interviews: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura and more talk about the Apple TV+ series Dope Thief

Apple TV+ has been producing quality series after quality series, but their newest project, Dope Thief, is a little different. Based on the novel by Dennis Tafoya, the series is more than just a crime drama. With a strong core story about brotherhood, friendship, and family, Dope Thief takes a chilling and complex story about drugs and revenge and delivers a gripping limited series with stellar turns from Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura.

Dope Thief tells the story of Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and his best friend Manny (Wagner Moura), who pose as DEA agents to steal from low-level dealers in Philadelphia. Getting away with their bold crimes, the pair treat their scheme with respect as they do not kill anyone but are just taking from bad people. When they get a tip about a house ripe for their approach, Ray and Manny uncover a massive operation that puts them on the map for both the real DEA and a brutal and violent crime syndicate that knows who they are. As Ray and Manny try to protect themselves and their loved ones, the syndicate hunts them down with no mercy.

I talked with the cast and creator of Dope Thief about the powerful new series. Co-star Marin Ireland talked about the challenges of her character’s vocal performance, while Amir Arison talked about not making his character a cliche. Legendary actress Kate Mulgrew talked about the heart of her character, Theresa, and what it was like to reveal her backstory. In contrast, Nesta Cooper talked about the core of her character, Michelle. Series creator and director Peter Craig talked about working alongside Ridley Scott and how his dream cast came together for the series. Stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura talked about finding their brotherhood off-camera and what a key scene meant to them as the epitome of love between two best friends. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Dope Thief premieres on March 14th on Apple TV+. You can read our review at THIS LINK.