Interviews: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and more discuss the action-packed second season of The Night Agent

The first season of The Night Agent was a big success for Netflix. Adapting the novel by Matthew Quirk, the series followed FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he was drawn into a massive conspiracy reaching the highest levels of the government of the United States. Thrown in alongside entrepreneur Rose Larkin, Peter leveraged his skills and his past to save the President and earn a spot as an agent in the titular secret office. The ten-episode first season also starred Hong Chau and Kari Matchett and quickly earned a second (and third) season renewal.

For season two, The Night Agent picks up almost a year after the events of the first season with Peter and Rose separated by physical distance and radio silence. When Peter is caught up on a mission involving secrets being sold to enemy nations, he is reunited with Rose to try and save the nation once again. Joined by new foes and allies, Peter and Rose find themselves even more deeply involved in a major conspiracy than they were in the first season, with lots of plot threads laid for the upcoming third season.

I chatted with the stars of the second season of The Night Agent about what fans can expect in the new story as well as what may be coming next. Star Gabriel Basso talked about his inspiration for playing Peter Sutherland in a superpowered guy who shares the same first name. Luciane Buchanan talked about Rose evolving this season and being an independent character who is not reliant as a love interest opposite Peter. New cast member Amanda Warren talked about playing a strong character who gets to kick ass in business suits and in the field, while Arienne Mandi talked about the challenges of performing in multiple languages. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Night Agent‘s second season premieres on January 23rd on Netflix.