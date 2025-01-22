Interviews: Julia Stiles and Cast Talk About Her Directorial Debut, Wish You Were Here

Anyone who was around cinema in the early 2000s saw Julia Stiles take the romantic comedy genre by storm. 10 Things I Hate About You and Save The Last Dance were staples of any millenial film collection. She always had a certain something that made her stand out from other leads at the time. So it’s exciting to see her now take the directing route, as she embarks on this new path. A first film is tough, as it can really shape how an audience sees the types of films you’re wanting to make. And while I wasn’t a massive fan of the film (check out my review HERE) there’s still plenty of potential for Stiles behind the camera.

I was able to speak with Stiles about her directorial debut, Wish You Were Here, and why she chose to adapt a novel for her first feature. Stiles gets into some of her biggest struggles on set, as well as how she ultimately just needed to trust herself. I was also able to talk to the actors from the film, Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, and Gabby Kono-Abdy about their work. I absolutely love Isabelle’s work in Orphan, so it’s fantastic to see her get her chance as a romantic lead. And given that the film industry is in a pretty difficult place right now with the fires in LA, I made sure to get some of the cast’s comfort films. Maybe you’ll find you share some with them, I know I did. Check them all out in the video interview above.

WISH YOU WERE HERE plot:

Julia Stiles makes her directorial debut in a brilliantly warm and romantic film based on the bestselling novel, Wish You Were Here. Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, Jennifer Grey and Kelsey Grammer star in a fascinating movie about leaving the everyday world behind to take a chance on true romance. When the perfect night with a perfect stranger ends suddenly the next morning, Charlotte searches for answers and meaning in her disappointing life until she uncovers a secret that changes everything.

WISH YOU WERE HERE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL ON JANUARY 17TH, 2024.

