Interviews: Taron Egerton & Jurnee Smollett discuss the Apple TV+ series Smoke

Warning: the following interviews contain minor spoilers for the first episodes of Smoke. If you have not seen the first two episodes, please proceed with caution.

Dennis Lehane and Taron Egerton delivered an award-winning and critically acclaimed true crime series for Apple TV+ called Black Bird a couple of years ago, and the duo have reteamed for this new series. Smoke is an original creation inspired by a true crime podcast, but tells a disturbing tale about law enforcement teaming with an arson investigator to catch a pair of arsonists in the Pacific Northwest. A chilling and engaging series, Smoke will keep audiences glued for nine consecutive episodes.

When he is partnered with Detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett), Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton), a former firefighter who works as an arson investigator, with two serial arsonists on the loose with very distinct methodologies, the two investigators bring their background experience with fire to try to stop the criminals from claiming more lives. As they look into the suspects, the tension rises as more fires are found around the city, along with escalating tensions in their personal lives.

I spoke with the cast and creator of Smoke about their new series and what fans can expect. We’ll be running those interviews a little later, but first here’s our chat with the two lead actors. Jurnee Smollett talked about her layered approach to playing Michelle Calderone and the character’s physical effort. Taron Egerton talked about the nuance in the accent he brought to Dave and what it was like to reunite with Dennis Lehane. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Smoke premieres on June 27th on Apple TV+.