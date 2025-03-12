Interviews: The Russo Bros, Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito on The Electric State

Last Updated on March 14, 2025

This Friday sees the release of one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever – The Electric State. A $320 million epic that’s as lavish as any studio blockbuster, the film stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in a retro-future adventure set in a world that once fought a deadly war against robots, who, in the film, were basically mascots who went rogue. They are voiced by a who’s who of stars, including Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Anthony Mackie, and more.

Recently, we had the chance to sit down with Joe and Anthony Russo as they discussed adapting Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel, which is loosely based on it. They compared adapting the novel to their Marvel work and discussed how they tried to craft a world that was both familiar and alien to audiences.

We also chatted with two of the film’s stars: Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito. They play the movie’s two human antagonists, Ethan Skate, the creator of a new Vr technology that has virtually enslaved humanity, and Colonel Marshall Bradbury, a human bounty hunter chasing our heroes. Both men absolutely raved about working with the Russos, with Tucci having already worked with them on Citadel, while Esposito was new to their world, but adored both of them.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14th. Check out our review here.