Interviews: Rosamund Pike and the cast of The Wheel of Time discuss the epic third season

Epic fantasy used to be seen only on the big screen, but over the last decade, we have seen massive productions based on books, video games, and more. Based on the long-running series by author Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time has become a stalwart for Prime Video, with the third season set to be the biggest and most epic yet.

The plot of season three, per Prime Video: “After defeating Ishamael, one of the most powerful of the Forsaken, at the end of Season Two, Rand reunites with his friends in the city of Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah runs free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teachers and students, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.”

I sat down to talk with the cast and showrunner of The Wheel of Time about the new season. Daniel Henney talked about playing al-Lan this season and getting more involved in the action, while Sophie Okonedo talked about the action-packed premiere episode and what it was like playing Siuan in that sequence. Ceara Coveney talked about exploring Elayne’s backstory this season, while Ayoola Smart talked about the responsibility of living up to fan expectations as Aviendha. Natasha O’Keeffe talked about whether Lanfear is a villain or an anti-hero, while Marcus Rutherford talked about the evolution of Perrin. Donal Finn discussed Mat’s arc this season, while Josha Stradowski looked at parallels in Rand’s journey. Showrunner Rafe Judkins talked about how many books each season would cover, while Rosamund Pike considered whether Moiraine is morally ambiguous. Check out all of the interviews in the embed above.

The third season of The Wheel of Time is now streaming on Prime Video. Check out our review!