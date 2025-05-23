TV News

The Wheel of Time cancelled by Prime Video after three seasons

It seems there’s only room for one expensive fantasy series on Prime Video. According to Deadline, the streaming service has cancelled The Wheel of Time after three seasons.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The choice to cancel the series wasn’t made lightly, as it’s said to be well-liked among Amazon executives. As usual, it all comes down to money. The Wheel of Time isn’t a cheap series to produce, and although it’s been a solid performer, viewership did drop during the most recent season. It’s a shame, as the new season was praised by critics as the best yet. I’m not too familiar with the series, but the report does mention that the season 3 finale was designed to offer a little closure to fans. Hopefully that’s true.

Our own Alex Maidy agreed with his peers that the third season of the fantasy series was the best yet. “Part Game of Thrones and part Dune, the third season of The Wheel of Time spreads the story further than ever before while building interest in new and existing characters that make every consequence of their narratives resonate,” he wrote. “While the special effects remain the weakest part of this series, the talented cast redeems the project, making this season’s most entertaining entry in The Wheel of Time. Rosamund Pike continues to anchor the cast of relative newcomers who all own their roles more than ever. With familiar actors joining in supporting roles, the depth and breadth of The Wheel of Time is finally starting to deliver on what fans have known for decades about Robert Jordan’s mythical tales. This series will still not hit the same mainstream popularity as Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones, but this is the first season that shows it has the potential to join their ranks.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

How do you feel about The Wheel of Time getting cancelled after three seasons?

