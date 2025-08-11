Interviews

Interviews: Tony Hale, D’arcy Carden and more talk about their family fantasy film Sketch

Posted 5 hours ago

The term “family friendly” is often a negative label for a lot of older audiences. Back in the day, movies aimed at younger viewers were a lot better than they are today. We don’t get very many movies like The Goonies, Flight of the Navigator, or any of the countless other action and comedy movies that fueled the kids of the 1980s and 1990s. While most films aimed at kids are animated these days, we occasionally get a movie that brings back the golden age of Amblin films. Sketch is one of those movies.

Sketch follows the Wyatt siblings, who recently lost their mother. Their dad, Taylor, struggles to keep the family together, which becomes even more difficult when daughter Amber’s grief-fueled drawings come to life. Now, giant monsters made of chalk and markers are running rampant in their town, and it is up to Amber, her brother Jack, and friend Bowman to try and stop the monsters while Taylor and his sister Liz try to save the kids before it is too late.

I talked with the cast and creator of Sketch about their movie as it hits the big screen. Writer and director Seth Worley talked about the movies from his youth that influenced the film and the challenges he faced with the special effects work. Bianca Belle spoke about leading the film as Amber and how she figured out playing her role as a grief-stricken daughter. Kalon Cox talked about whether any real people inspired his bully character. D’Arcy Carden spoke about developing a sibling relationship with Tony Hale and what it was like seeing the finished film. Star and producer Tony Hale talked about how close Taylor is to his authentic self and why making this film as realistic as possible was essential. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Sketch opens in theaters on August 6th.

