Into the Deep trailer: Scout Taylor-Compton, Richard Dreyfuss star in shark thriller

Earlier this year, we learned that, forty-nine years after playing a major role in the Steven Spielberg classic Jaws (and fourteen years after making an appearance in Alexandre Aja’s Piranha 3D), Richard Dreyfuss had been cast in another film that promises to be packed with aquatic thrills, Vigilante Diaries director Christian Sesma’s Into the Deep . The film is set to receive a digital, On Demand, and limited theatrical release on January 24th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway – who have previously collaborated on the alligator movie The Flood, the Dolph Lundgren action thriller Section 8 (which was also directed by Sesma), the biker werewolf movie Howlers, and the mystery Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop – Into the Deep has the following synopsis: A group of divers searching for sunken treasure witness the murder of drug dealers by modern-day pirates, but a killer great white is determined not to let any of them escape its waters.

Dreyfuss is playing a character named Seamus and is joined in the cast by Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween), Stuart Townsend (Queen of the Damned), Jon Seda (La Brea), AnnaMaria Demara (The Princess and the Bodyguard), Ron Smoorenburg (Meg 2: The Trench), Lorena Sarria (Apache Junction), Callum McGowan (The Gallery), Maverick Kang Jr. (The Creator), Tom O’Connell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tofan Pirani (My Dear Donovan), and Quinn P Hensley (Dhar Mann). Not surprisingly, it doesn’t look like Dreyfuss will have to deal with any of the shark or pirate action directly – but Taylor-Compton sure does.

Daemon Hillin produced Into the Deep, with Sesma and Law serving as executive producers alongside Jonathan Bross, Matthew E. Chausse, Jordan Dykstra, Joe Simpson, Amar Singh, Ellen S. Wander, and Simon Williams. Brooklen Bruce was an associate producer, Evangelo Kioussis a co-producer, and Svetlana Stella Dreyfuss Wolf a co-executive producer.

What did you think of the Into the Deep trailer? Will you be checking out this shark thriller when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.